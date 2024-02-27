News you can trust since 1845
Bedford Town drop more precious points as Cirencester Town grab late equaliser

Title-chasing Bedford Town saw more precious Southern Premier Division One Central points slip from their grasp when they conceded a late equaliser in Saturday's 1-1 draw at Cirencester Town.
The draw at the Corinium Stadium in Gloucestershire left the Eagles without a win in three games.

Bedford started the better of the two sides and had a good chance early on when Ryan Blake’s attempted chip on the goalkeeper rebounded to George Morrall, but his shot was blocked.

The rest of the first half saw Cirencester fighting to get into the game.

Leon Lobjoit fights to get a shot away at Cirencester. Photo by Adrian BrownLeon Lobjoit fights to get a shot away at Cirencester. Photo by Adrian Brown
They had some good chances through Felix Miles and Reegan Messenger, but neither could convert so the score was level at the break.

The Eagles began dominating after the break and you could sense something brewing.

Fernando Bell-Toxtle came on at half-time and was having an impact on the game.

And 10 minutes into the half, Bedford won a penalty after Leon Lobjoit was brought down in the box. Lobjoit stepped up and scored to put the Eagles ahead.

Cirencester had a good chance to draw level shortly after, but Mark Smith made a great save to deny him.

They hit the crossbar soon afterwards after a good effort and were really pressing.

With 10 minutes to go, the Centurions were finally level after Luca Robinson received the ball on the edge of the box and fired home.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

