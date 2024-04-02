Bedford Town bounce back to retake top spot after win at rivals Biggleswade Town

Bedford Town bounced quickly back from Saturday's disappointment to soar back to the top of the table with a 1-0 Easter Monday win at rivals Biggleswade Town.
John Lomas
By John Lomas
Published 2nd Apr 2024, 15:46 BST
Updated 2nd Apr 2024, 15:46 BST
Leon Lobjoit headed home the winner five minutes from half-time and just three points separate the top five as the Southern League Division One Central heads for a thrilling conclusion.

Monday's win followed a 1-0 home defeat by fifth-placed Waltham Abbey on Saturday.

It looked as though both promotion chasing sides would have to settle for a point at the Eyrie, as neither side could find the net, and this looked like a replay of the 0-0 draw earlier in the season, but a goal deep in injury time secured the points for Waltham Abbey.

Leon Lobjoit is blocked by the keeper against Waltham Abbey. Photo by Simon Gill.Leon Lobjoit is blocked by the keeper against Waltham Abbey. Photo by Simon Gill.
Leon Lobjoit is blocked by the keeper against Waltham Abbey. Photo by Simon Gill.
Bedford’s Ryan Blake saw his shot cleared off the line midway through the first half, and Waltham’s Ben Baker found the post with his shot five minutes from the break.

The second half was very tight as both sides looked for a winner in a scrappy half, and this came in the fifth minute of added time, as Waltham countered down the wing and a cross found Aaron Eyoma, whose header went in off the post.

