Bedford Town bounce back to retake top spot after win at rivals Biggleswade Town
Leon Lobjoit headed home the winner five minutes from half-time and just three points separate the top five as the Southern League Division One Central heads for a thrilling conclusion.
Monday's win followed a 1-0 home defeat by fifth-placed Waltham Abbey on Saturday.
It looked as though both promotion chasing sides would have to settle for a point at the Eyrie, as neither side could find the net, and this looked like a replay of the 0-0 draw earlier in the season, but a goal deep in injury time secured the points for Waltham Abbey.
Bedford’s Ryan Blake saw his shot cleared off the line midway through the first half, and Waltham’s Ben Baker found the post with his shot five minutes from the break.
The second half was very tight as both sides looked for a winner in a scrappy half, and this came in the fifth minute of added time, as Waltham countered down the wing and a cross found Aaron Eyoma, whose header went in off the post.