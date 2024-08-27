Bedford Town bounce back from narrow defeat to beat Bishop's Stortford with late goal

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bedford Town bounced back from Saturday's undeserved 2-1 defeat Harborough Town to pip visiting Bishop's Stortford by the same score at Hitchin Town’s Top Field ground in the Southern League Premier Division Central on Monday.

On Saturday the Eagles, missing Leon Lobjoit awaiting his daughter's birth, were beaten by a late winner from the home side.

The second half got off to a great start for the home side as they took the lead.

A ball through found Ben Stephens, who finished smartly in the pouring rain to make it 1-0.

Carl Mensah gets a shot away on Saturday. Photo by Adrian Brown.

After 70 minutes, Bedford were back level. Connor Tomlinson played the ball through to Ryan Blake, who finished superbly. This was also Blake’s third goal in two games.

However, with just a few minutes to play, Harborough found a winner.

A free kick was whipped in and played across the box to Ben Williams, who finished into an empty net.

But on Monday the roles were reversed as Bedford triumphed with their own late winner against Bishop’s Stortford.

On 11 minutes the Eagles found themselves behind as Jack Taylor's shot was blocked but Kian Harness latched onto the rebound and deftly put the ball over the crowd of players and into the net

Lewis Green headed against the Stortford bar on 36 minutes and then Carl Mensah headed against a post on 43 minutes.

But the equaliser came a minute later as Bedford got the ball into the area and, amid a scramble, the last player to touch the ball was the returning Lobjoit, who chose his spot and put in a low shot that went in the right corner of the net.

Bedford won the game on 87 minutes as the ball was put in to Rob Howard, who executed a stunning shot from inside the area to tuck the ball into the right corner of the net.