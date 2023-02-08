Bedford Town boss positive despite losing thriller

Rene Howe fires home Bedford's second goal. Photo: Adrian Brown.

​Leiston bounced back to lead by half-time and despite Bedford levelling up in the second-half, Jake Hutchings’ winner on 68 minutes gave the Suffolk side the points.

And Bedford boss Graeme Tomlinson said it was a rollercoaster of a game.

He said: “I didn’t see that [result] coming after we’d gone 2-0 up – I thought we were comfortable and moved the ball well and that our shape was decent.

"I’m bitterly disappointed to concede four, although anyone would be, but for us to score what in my opinion were three very good goals and concede what again in my opinion were four very poor ones, is very difficult to swallow.”

Tomlinson nevertheless took heart from aspects of the performance.

He said: “They’ve got some very good players and are a very good team so let’s make no bones about it, but I thought we were good, played some good football and had some good possession, our shape was good and we scored some good goals and a lot of people’s performances were decent.

"But we still conceded four goals and I need to see why and look at things again because I felt we were in control.”

Bedford now face three away games in a row with a trip to Derbyshire to face Ilkeston Town on Saturday followed by a Bedfordshire Senior Cup clash at Arlesey Town and then a visit to Stourbridge.

And Tomlinson hopes being on the road may take some pressure off his side.

He said: “When you’re at home you’re expected to get results, even with these last couple of tough games.

"Next week we go away on a 4G pitch which Ilkeston train on and it’s about getting back in the points.

"If you put the right performances in individually and collectively as a team then generally you’ll get the right results.

"I genuinely feel like we’re a good side on our day and it’s just these final bits that are causing problems at the moment.