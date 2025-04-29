Bedford Town boss Lee Bircham celebrates shock title glory for Eagles

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bedford Town manager Lee Bircham was as astonished as anyone that his Eagles side had won the Southern League Premier Central and clinched a second successive promotion last weekend.

At this level, it had been expected the season would be all about survival.

But the Eagles have thrived and shocked everyone with promotion to the National League North or South next season after the 2-0 win over Stourbridge on Saturday.

“It's a totally unexpected promotion. It was never planned,” he said.

The celebrations begin for champions Bedford Town. Photo by Simon Gill.

“There's some monster football clubs in that league and genuinely we wanted fifth from bottom, that's what we were aiming for, that was the target.

“We lost out on a lot of players (last summer) because we weren't ambitious enough but we got a few wins, changed a few players around and the momentum carried on.

“We haven't had discussions with players about being National League, we haven't got a clue what we're going to do. We're going to make it up as we go - but we have this year as well.

“I'm going to try and enjoy actually getting promoted before I worry about next season.

Lee Bircham enjoys the moment after the game. Photo by Simon Gill.

“The club has worked so hard to get there and want to stay there, of course they do. They want to give it a go.

“I think the owners have struck it lucky with what they've spent, to get a championship-winning team - I hope they don't expect more of the same because that's a one-off.

“There's be a big queue of us lining up outside their door now, it'll be like a scene from Oliver Twist.”

He added: For me personally, I can’t thank the lads enough for what they’ve done.

Bedford players celebrate their success. Photo by Simon Gill.

“We’ve been doubted from day one, especially with the budget we have, and we’ve got through it, led by Ryan Blake, and he’s been colossal, and everyone else has been unbelievable.

“This will live long in the memory. I love them all.”

Joint owner and former player and manager, Jon Taylor said: “Unbelievable scenes at the Eyrie today – brilliant. It hasn’t sunk in yet to be honest.

“I didn’t think we would win 2-0. Stourbridge had basically nothing to play for, but were also one of the in-form teams, and we’ve just done magnificently today; 2-0, clean sheet - Jonathan MacAulay didn’t have to make a save - and you can’t ask for any more.

“I feel we have deserved it all season, Lee (Bircham) has been fantastic with the players he has brought in, and the way he has managed the team, and I’m just so proud to be one of the owners of the football club.

“Hopefully we can do well in the National North next season.”

Saturday's opening scorer and captain Ryan Blake, said: “All credit to Lee Bircham.

“When he signed me last season, many people said that I was done at 33, and he gave me the opportunity to come here.

“All I can say that there is a method to the madness with him, and everyone that has come into the club, he has been made a part of it, and over the last two seasons, the amount of extra fans that have come through the turnstiles has been a credit to him and to the club.

“The journey this season, I don’t think anyone would believe us if we told them. I am just grateful to be the captain this season, and it will live long in the memory.”

Top scorer Leon Lobjoit added: “Amazing scenes, an amazing day.

“It started hard, but we got through it. What a team, and what a season we have had.

“I am just happy to have chipped in with the goals, especially the ones that have got us over the line, sometimes. As you can see it's a great day for Bedford Town.”