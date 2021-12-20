Bedford Town beat Wantage Town 8-1 ahead of festive fixtures

Bedford Town manager Gary Setchell (Picture courtesy www.bedfordeagles.net)

Bedford Town cemented their lead at the top of the Southern League Division One Central with an 8-1 win over Wantage Town on Saturday.

Lewis Miccio led the scoring with a hat-trick, with the others from Will Summerfield, Drew Richardson, Dan Walker and Rene Howe (pen). A late own goal made it eight soon after James Hammond had netted Wantage's consolation.

Eagles' fans can now look forward to their festive fixtures starting against midtable groundshare rivals Biggleswade FC at The Eyrie, the day after Boxing Day (Monday 27th). For the first time in the club’s history, Gary Setchell's team will walk out on the Eyrie pitch as the visiting team for the day.

On New Years Day (January 1) the Eagles will welcome another midtable side, St. Neots Town, to the Eyrie for the third time this season following their two cup triumphs against the Saints.

Then on Saturday, January 8 Bedford Town have a tough trip to Ware, who are currently fourth in the table.