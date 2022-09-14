Bedford Town back to winning ways as Hitchin are beaten

Tyrone Lewthwaite scored twice in Tuesday's win. Photo: Bedford Town FC.

Tyrone Lewthwaite scored twice, his first coming inside the first minute of the game as he found the net from a Joe Butterworth cross.

Hitchin struggled to break the Eagles down, Brad Bell going close from distance while Drew Richardson hit the woodwork at the other end.

The Eagles got their second just before half-time with a superb strike from Hugh Alban-Jones which found the top corner of the net.

Lewthwaite then got his second just after the hour mark to complete the win.

Bedford now prepare to travel to National League South side King’s Lynn Town, the former club of Eagles boss Gary Setchell, in the FA Cup second qualifying round this weekend.

Included in the Bedford squad on Tuesday was new signing George Thorne.

Thorne enjoyed a professional career with Derby County, West Bromwich Albion, Luton and Oxford United.

Boss Setchell said: "I'm really happy we've managed to attract a player of George's quality to the Eyrie.

"He has an abundance of experience having played in the Championship and Premier League.

"This experience in the dressing room will prove crucial as we continue to develop the side."