Bedford Town back on track at last after hard-earned win over struggling Thame United

But they made hard work of it, twice allowing the strugglers to come back from behind before Rio Dasilva netted the winner nine minutes from the end.

The Eagles are now two points behind table-topping Biggleswade Town, though have played a game more ahead of this Saturday's testing visit of fifth-placed Waltham Abbey.

On Tuesday Bedford made the perfect start with a goal from a third minute corner. The ball was played deep into the danger area, and Leon Lobjoit got the last touch into the net.

Rio Dasilva - matchwinner against Thame. Photo by Adrian Brown.

However, on 24 minutes veteran journeyman striker Jefferson Louis levelled matters from a Thame corner.

As the ball came over, a header struck the post before Louis reacted fastest to bundle the ball over the line.

On the half-hour Adam Martin's shot was well saved by Davis in the Thame goal while Maxwell was too high with his finish on a breakaway 10 minutes later.

But, again, Bedford scored three minutes into the second half.

A free kick from the right flank was played in to the near post and Carl Mensah flicked the header goalwards. Davis failed to catch the ball and it rebounded in off him and the post.

Thame again levelled on 77 minutes as Mark Riddick headed home from a corner.

But Dasilva came up with the winner as Bedford went in front for a third and final time four minutes later.