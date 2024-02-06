News you can trust since 1845
Bedford Town back on top of the table after win at AFC Dunstable

Bedford Town returned to the top of the SPL Division One Central table on Saturday as goals from Liam Dulson, Fernando Bell-Toxtle and Jemale McKenzie-Lowe secured a 3-1 away win at AFC Dunstable.
By John Lomas
Published 6th Feb 2024, 23:11 GMT
Updated 6th Feb 2024, 23:15 GMT
Dulson put them ahead after seven minutes and just after the break Bell-Toxtle fired in a second.

Dunstable pulled one back 10 minutes from time through Arnold Matshazi to make for a nervy end before a superb cross from Louis Walsh in the eighth added minute found the head of McKenzie-Lowe to wrap up the three points.

The two sides were due to quickly meet again at Bedford on Tuesday night but heavy rain saw the fixture postponed for a second time.

Liam Dulson celebrates his early goal for Eagles on Saturday. Pic by Simon Gill.
Despite a second minute opener by Gabriel Ward, Kempston Rovers lost 2-1 at home to Welwyn Garden City.

In the Spartan South Midlands Premier Real Bedford also lost 2-1 in a top of the table clsh at Leverstock Green while in Division One Ampthill Town were pipped 2-1 at home by Eynesbury.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

