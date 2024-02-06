Bedford Town back on top of the table after win at AFC Dunstable
Dulson put them ahead after seven minutes and just after the break Bell-Toxtle fired in a second.
Dunstable pulled one back 10 minutes from time through Arnold Matshazi to make for a nervy end before a superb cross from Louis Walsh in the eighth added minute found the head of McKenzie-Lowe to wrap up the three points.
The two sides were due to quickly meet again at Bedford on Tuesday night but heavy rain saw the fixture postponed for a second time.
Despite a second minute opener by Gabriel Ward, Kempston Rovers lost 2-1 at home to Welwyn Garden City.
In the Spartan South Midlands Premier Real Bedford also lost 2-1 in a top of the table clsh at Leverstock Green while in Division One Ampthill Town were pipped 2-1 at home by Eynesbury.