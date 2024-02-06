Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dulson put them ahead after seven minutes and just after the break Bell-Toxtle fired in a second.

Dunstable pulled one back 10 minutes from time through Arnold Matshazi to make for a nervy end before a superb cross from Louis Walsh in the eighth added minute found the head of McKenzie-Lowe to wrap up the three points.

The two sides were due to quickly meet again at Bedford on Tuesday night but heavy rain saw the fixture postponed for a second time.

Liam Dulson celebrates his early goal for Eagles on Saturday. Pic by Simon Gill.

Despite a second minute opener by Gabriel Ward, Kempston Rovers lost 2-1 at home to Welwyn Garden City.