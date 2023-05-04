Bedford Town appoint Lee Bircham as new manager as he departs Leighton Town

Lee Bircham has been appointed as the new manager of Bedford Town.

Bircham has left Spartan South Midlands Premier Division champions Leighton Town to move to The Eyrie, having seen his former side finish 14 points clear at the top of the league.

They will now play in the same division as Bedford next season, the Eagles having been relegated to the SPL Division One Central after finishing bottom of the Premier Division.

And for Bircham, the opportunity proved too good to turn down despite his exploits with Leighton that also saw them win the League Cup just days ago.

Lee Bircham has been appointed as the new boss at Bedford Town. Photo: Adrian Brown.

He said: “I’m delighted to be here and honoured to be at the Eyrie. It was an opportunity that couldn’t be turned down. I’m really thankful to all at Leighton Town for the last few seasons, but this was a chance to manage a sleeping giant of non-league football.”

Bircham has brought assistant manager Tony Joyce with him from Leighton and added: “We can’t wait to get started. The work starts now on preparing for the new season and we’ll be looking at the squad make up ready for when the new season starts. It’s a massive club, with a good, solid and passionate fanbase.”

Having endured a season that ended with 14 straight defeats and the last ten of those seeing them fail to score, Bedford owner and director Jon Taylor is now keen to see the club put the campaign behind them.

He said: “This is a great appointment for the football club. It really shows our intentions and aspirations moving forward, and as a board we cannot wait for the new season to kick off.

Lee Bircham (right) with assistant manager Tony Joyce (left) and Bedford Town owner and director Jon Taylor.

"After a very disappointing season at step three, during which was unfortunately evident from start to finish that our squad wasn't anywhere near strong enough, we can now look forward to a new campaign with a bright future.

"After a very long list of good quality candidates who applied for the managerial position, we as a board felt that Birchy was definitely the right man for the job. He has so many different real qualities which we know he will establish and instil out there on the Eyrie pitch.”

Leighton Town, meanwhile, have expressed their disappointment at Bircham’s departure but also understanding as to why he has left.

A club statement read: “After a very successful season which has brought step four football back to Bell Close, the club has worked very hard to keep Lee.

"Unfortunately, we are unable to compete with the scale of the offer that Lee has received to join Bedford Town FC. To do so would risk undermining the future financial stability of our football club that we have worked tirelessly to rebuild off the field.

"Lee goes with our sincere thanks for all his efforts for the club and with our best wishes for the future. He and his family will always be welcome at Bell Close.

“The club is moving swiftly to appoint a successor, ideally someone with experience of managing a successful and ambitious football club at step 4/5 and above.

"We are confident that a strong appointment will be made to take the football club forward and thank all our supporters in advance for their patience whilst this important process is undertaken.”