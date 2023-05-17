​Bedford sides start to plan after leagues confirmed

Bedford Town now know for sure who they’ll face when they begin life back at step four of the non-league pyramid next season.

New Bedford boss Lee Bircham (right) with assistant manager Tony Joyce (left) and Bedford Town owner and director Jon Taylor.

​Whilst their allocation to the Southern Premier League Division One Central was no surprise, they now also know who will join them after the numerous other promotions, relegations and lateral movements were factored in by the FA’s leagues committee across all levels of the National League System.

All allocations remain subject to FA Council ratification or any appeals, but Bedford, who recently appointed Lee Bircham as boss after his departure from another new SPL Division One Central side, promoted Leighton Town, can at least start properly planning for who they will be up against.

That’s the case too for neighbours Kempston Rovers, who remain in Division One Central once more.

Promoted with Leighton were Stotfold, who won an inter-step play-off to take their place at step four.

Relegated from step three along with Bedford, meanwhile, were Watford-based Kings Langley and Oxfordshire side North Leigh, who competed in the Southern Premier League South last season.

There has been a lateral movement too, with Buckinghamshire side Marlow moved across from the Isthmian League.

The full list of clubs in the SPL Division One Central next year is: AFC Dunstable, Aylesbury United, Barton Rovers, Bedford Town, Biggleswade FC, Biggleswade Town, Cirencester Town, Hadley, Hertford Town, Kempston Rovers, Kidlington, Kings Langley, Leighton Town, Marlow, North Leigh, Stotfold, Thame United, Waltham Abbey, Ware, Welwyn Garden City.