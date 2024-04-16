Bedford Rovers book place in Chiltern Youth final after seven-goal thriller with Dunstable Town

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Bedford’s goalscorers were Sherjeel Saqib (2), Alessandro Realmuto and Catalin Constantin

Manager and coach Kyri Kyriacou said: “This is an amazing achievement for the team, which was formed just two years ago at U13 level.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Last year we won our Division Three League and were promoted.

Bedford Rovers U15s - booked place in final.

“Now, we are at the top of this league competing for the top two places in the division and have reached the final, an incredible result in such a short space of time.

“The team is a great group of lads that work hard, listen and enjoy their football. I am so very proud of all of them.”