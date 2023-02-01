Bedford boss Tomlinson happy with away point

​Charley Sanders in action during the draw with Hitchin. Photo: Adrian Brown.

​Tomlinson, now in charge until the end of the season following the departure of short-lived boss Paul Davis, oversaw a draw that leaves Bedford four points clear of the drop zone with 12 games to play, although most of the sides below them in the table have games in hand.

And having held a side on the edge of the play-off zone, he told Eagles TV he was pleased.

He said: “We need to take a positive spin on it. I can’t remember the last time we didn’t concede a goal in a game, so it was excellent from that point of view.

"I thought both sides defended really well, I just felt we didn’t play very well. The first-half in particular was probably the worst I’ve seen us play.

"I thought we weren’t brave enough to play on the ball and looked scared and that’s not how I want the lads to play.

"We needed to be more brave to receive the ball and in the second-half we were much better and more aggressive.”

Bedford now face a pair of games against teams firmly in the play-off mix.

They return to action on Saturday with a tough home game against Leiston, who lie second in the league table after a 2-1 over Ilkeston on Tuesday.

Indeed, Ilkeston themselves are then the next opponents in Derbyshire on February 11.

Tomlinson added: “There are a lot of games to go but I think if we focus on what we do and play the right way and learn what to do in certain parts of the game, then we’re always going to be in the match.

"We’ve got a hard game next week, like they all are, but then when you look at some of the teams we’ve played against when we’ve been on our game we’ve been really good.