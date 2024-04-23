Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The sides were locked 12-12 at half-time before Coventry blitzed Blues with 28 unanswered points inside the first 17 second half minutes.

Captain Alex Day admitted: “We were our own worst enemy, no excuses.

“We’ll have to dust ourselves down because we’ll need to be all guns blazing in the final three games to remain inside the top four.”

Bedford captain Alex Day - Picture by B&O Press Photo

Blues fought hard to at least attempt to get the try bonus point, but it was to no avail.

They stay in fourth, but have Doncaster and Ampthill breathing right down their necks with no real room for mistakes heading into the final three fixtures.

Bedford started the brighter but an almost suicidal attempt to play it from their own goal line made it so simple for former Blue, Ryan Hutler to grab his first of the afternoon, ending with a hat-trick, part of eight tries in total.

Despite the result, there were some good moments to take into the final three fixtures and Louis Grimoldby, Joey Conway and James Lennon all scored, but the try bonus point wasn't forthcoming despite their best efforts in the closing stages.