Battling Bedford Town pipped at title favourites AFC Fylde

Another battling performance on the north west coast produced nothing for Bedford Town, as pre-season title favourites AFC Fylde took the points with a narrow 1-0 win at Mill Farm on Saturday.

After the first half showing, it was a wonder that the home side weren’t out of sight.

Bedford boss Lee Bircham was forced into change with Tyrone Marsh and Jack McDowell both suspended and Claude Kayibanda on World Cup duty with Rwanda.

Declan Phillips and Ben Isaacson were given starts.

A tackle comes in on the advancing Sam Brown at Fylde. Photo by Simon Gill.

Within the first minute, the home side claimed a penalty when Lincoln McFayden, after a run into the area, went over from a challenge by Ben Issacson, but the nonplussed referee waved play on.

A couple of minutes later, Bedford won a corner, and opted for a short one, making a hash of it, allowing Fylde to defend easily.

With a strong breeze at their backs, the home side dictated play, and on seven minutes, a strong shot from Luca Thomas cleared the bar.

Favouring the left side, the next meaningful attack from the hosts saw McFayden getting to the byline, and putting in a low cross, but neither defender nor attacker took advantage.

But Fylde took the lead on 16 minutes when former Preston and Sheffield Wednesday forward, Danny Mayor, on the left, again put in a cross that Dan Wilks tried to cut out, but could only palm the ball into the air, and it dropped kindly for Thomas, who fired home from eight yards.

A counter for Bedford on the half hour saw Ellis Brown racing out of defence with the ball, but it was cut short when he was bundled over on the halfway line by Max Taylor, who received a yellow card for his troubles.

As much as Bedford wanted, they couldn’t get out of their half.

Shaun Jeffers headed away a corner, and from another one, the ball was curled in for Wilks to produce a bread and butter catch at his right hand post.

Bedford defended a corner for the last action of the game, after Wilks had been forced to dive to his left, palming the ball round the post, to deny a vicious 20-yard effort.

In truth, Bedford did well to keep the score to just one, and from the restart, it looked as though there would be more of the same, when Wilks denied Thomas a second goal with a great diving save.

Mayor then set up McFayden, with the latter shooting across goal from the left corner of the area, then the roles were reversed, as Wilks saved from Mayor.

Just before the hour mark, a double sub for Bedford added more impetus as Eddie Panter and Lewis Green were introduced to the field.

Almost immediately the tactic nearly paid dividends, when Sam Brown crossed in, and Green stretched to head the ball, but took it wide.

The Eagles then won a corner, but luck favoured the home side, as the ball bounced kindly for them.

A glorious chance for Bedford came in the 68th minute, when Ellis Brown raced onto a long pass down the left, crossing in from the byline.

Lewis Coyle came sliding in, but could only direct the ball over the bar, on a now greasy pitch, with light rain falling.

Panter didn’t last long, and after treatment on his knee, following a tussle with Max Taylor, was replaced by debutant Claudio Ofosu.

Bedford kept up the pressure, but the final ball was missing.

Another corner for the Eagles nearly produced the equaliser, when a half clearance to Josh Dawodu, on the left corner of the area, allowed the forward to curl goalwards, seeing the ball hit the bar.

Zac Jones in the Fylde goal, then denied a tight angled effort from Brown, when Junior Gyamfi had produced a lovely pass to release him.

Gyamfi’s mazy run ended in the D as he was brought down, then his kick beat the wall, but not Jones.

A rare attack from the hosts then brought Wilks back into the game, as he saved from Charlie Jolley.

Bedford still surged forward, and in the six minutes of added time, Fylde got the ball upfield, where for most of the time, they kept the ball in the right corner.

When Bedford finally managed to get away from the corner, a free kick was awarded just inside the Fylde half.

It was played into the area for Ryan Blake to loop a header into the arms of Jones.

So Bedford’s mini tour of the north west over the last four weeks has produced no points, but the sides they have played won’t be relishing a trip to the Eyrie in the return fixtures.