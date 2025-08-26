Battling Bedford Town denied in defeat at Marine

A battling display from Bedford Town deserved at least a draw on Saturday, but in the end the side left Merseyside for the second time in a week with no points to bring back south, after losing 2-1 at Marine.

Manager Lee Bircham kept the same starting line up from the midweek win against AFC Telford, but unlike the previous game, it was the opposition striking the early goal when a half clearance following a throw was played to the right hand post by Josh Wardle, and Ash Hunter was on hand to lash the shot home from an angle.

Down but not out, three minutes later Bedford equalised, as an inch perfect pass into the area from Tyrone Marsh allowed the onside Ellis Brown to race onto the ball to stroke it past Matteo Spinelli.

Bedford took up the mantle, and not long afterwards, the home keeper made a hash of punching the ball out, allowing Ryan Blake to shoot from the edge, but a defensive leg took the sting out of the effort.

Bedford Town in action in Saturday's loss at Marine. Pic by Simon Gill.

Ellis Brown then put in a low, hard cross after a short corner, but no visiting player was on hand to capitalise.

Just before the half hour, Bedford worked the ball down the left from defence, ending with a pass from Claude Kayibanda to Marsh, and the five-goal striker tested Spinelli from 18 yards, but the resulting corner from the save was wasted.

Shaun Jeffers then headed just wide when a corner was curled in.

Sam Brown then launched a throw from the right wing to the near post, with Spinelli misjudging the punch amidst a clump of players, and despite it getting hooked off the line, the referee had spotted an infringement, so any potential goal was denied.

Bedford had been getting close to taking the lead, but a sucker punch meant the home side added a second on 39 minutes.

A dubious free kick was awarded on the left wing, near the corner flag, played in to the far post, and Wardle was there to head home.

A lengthy stoppage in play occurred just inside added time when Dan Wilks’ free kick was charged down by George Newell, who hadn’t retreated the 10 yards, and as the players clashed, the whistle went for another kick to the Eagles.

Newell didn’t get up, and eventually hobbled off the pitch.

Restarting with the free kick, Bedford then got the ball into the box, and Blake directed an effort past Spinelli, but his shot came off the post, and Josh Tomlinson slotted home the rebound. Unfortunately the assistant had put his flag up for a perplexing interpretation of offside.

The second half was rather scrappy, and just two minutes in, Wilks saved James Butler’s shot for his first real save of the day.

Ellis Brown forced a fingertip save off Spinelli with a 20-yarder, and the Marine guardian denied Junior Gyamfi’s low effort a couple of minutes later.

Just after the hour, Tomlinson’s flick saw Spinelli scooping the ball out of the air.

Wilks then saved from Butler following a free kick.

With 20 minutes remaining, Bircham made a triple substitution, with Lewis Coyle, Josh Dawodu, and Eddie Panter coming on at the expense of Blake, Ellis Brown, and Kayibanda.

As time wore on, chances were few. Marsh saw a header saved, and Panter’s shot in a crowded area looked as though it was blocked by the entire Marine defence.