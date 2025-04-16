Ampthill win to end Desborough’s title hopes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ampthill Town brought the curtain down on their home fixtures on Tuesday with a great display which saw them beat Division One high flyers Desborough 2-1.

After taking a point off play-off side Moulton last Tuesday they this time took all three points from the visitors to end their title hopes and leave them in the play-off tussle.

The Amps lost at Letchworth on Saturday when they missed some scoring opportunities, but they showed what they can do against the top sides with this resilient performance.

Desborough had a heavy defeat at leaders Welwyn on Saturday and they went behind after 10 minutes on Tuesday.

Sam Oyedorin - Amps' matchwinner against Desborough. Photo by Stewart Taylor.

Jack Kent found Sam Oyedorin with a fine crossfield ball and he centred for Josh Bamford to blast the ball past Adam Honour from 18 yards.

But Desborough levelled 10 minutes later through Jake Bettles when Town failed to clear their lines.

A great save from Mitch Howe kept Town level, but Town grabbed the lead again just before the break.

An away corner was cleared and picked up by Oyediran who countered quickly to fend off his marker and crash home the second.

Oyediran had a fine chance to increase the lead 10 minutes into the second half but went close and later had another half chance.

Desborough tried everything to prise open the home defence, but they stayed strong on the night with Howe in excellent form.

Desborough appeals for a penalty for a foul fell on deaf ears while a good shot by Phil Draycott almost added to the lead.

But Desborough fell to their third away defeat of the season as Town put in a superb performance to kill off their visitor's title hopes.

Jack Kent had a week to remember with an eventful two matches prior to the midweek win.

The defender scored the Amps goal in their 1-1 draw with Moulton last Tuesday then at Letchworth Eagles on Saturday he was sent off after his own goal was the only strike in their 1-0 defeat at Pixmore Fields.

In Ampthill's penultimate away match ,Kent's busy day began when a harmless cross into the box came off the top of his head and beat keeper Mitch Howe for the only goal of the game.

Then in the closing stages the referee, who refused to let the game flow, sent off Kent for a second yellow for a harsh foul decision.

But the game typified many of Town's matches this season with goal-scoring opportunities going begging and they would have come home from the Garden City ground with all the points if their finishing had been sharper.

The hosts made a good start and had a goal ruled out for offside, but Town created three or four good openings and should have gone in ahead at the break.

It was a similar story after the interval with three cut chances scorned.

Amps found the woodwork twice and Mark Bunker hit the crossbar from a free kick as Town tried to find a way through.

But it was Letchworth Eagles who swooped for the points thanks to Kent's error and in a match where they created plenty of chances they came home with nothing.

Ampthill end their season with a short trip to Cranfield on Saturday having beaten second-placed Desborough and look set for a second successive seventh place.