Ampthill unbeaten run goes on ahead of FA Vase trip after win over London Colney

Ampthill made it six games without defeat ahead of the FA Vase Extra Preliminary Round tie at Oxhey Jets on Saturday with a 1-0 Tuesday night home win over London Colney, writes Eric Turner.

They maintained their place behind the league leaders with a hard-working win against the lowly visitors and a first half goal proved to be enough for the points.

The Amps had the better of the early part of the game and they got their reward when Phil Draycott burst down the wing to find the woodwork and Sam Holmes tucked the ball away to give Town the lead.

Anthony Leslie had a shot tipped round soon after and Holmes went close again before the interval.

Amps scorer Sam Holmes. Photo by Tristan Taylor.

Town had plenty of openings in the second period but were unable to find the finishing touch to add to their goal against a side who showed plenty of endeavour and although they had plenty of possession Town's defence stood firm and earned another vital three points.

Ampthill had made it two wins in their opening two away games when they came from Buckingham with three points on Saturday from a decisive 2-0 win.

The Amps won 4-1 at Stratford Fields in April and it proved a happy hunting ground as the side kept up the chase behind the league leaders.

After the disappointment of dropped home points last Tuesday against Letchworth, Ampthill put in a positive performance that proved too much for the Swans who were second best for most of the game after Town's brace of first half goals.

Ampthill's away form brought them dividends last term and, after winning at Whitworths earlier in the month, they added a second success on the road at Buckingham on Saturday, who had little response to the Amps fluency and probing up front.

Town showed their intent from the opening minutes with Will Barrett and James Young both going close, although Tyson Aluko should have done better for the hosts after a 10th minute free kick.

But Town showed more ideas, which stretched the Swans and in the 20th minute Sam Holmes crossed for Josh Bamford to open the scoring with a pinpoint header past Jamie Adim on his first start for the Amps.

Matt Cruse tested Mitch Howe with a header in a rare home raid, but Ampthill were in the driving seat and they went up a gear just before the interval when Sam Holmes added a second after Bamford and Malone linked up down the right.

Although Mitch Howe had to make a good save early in the second period, Ampthill continued to look dangerous going forward and Holmes had two opportunities blocked while Mark Bunker had a free kick tipped round.

The hosts saw a header flash over the Town goal, but Town substitute Zion Selasie was inches away from Town's third with his first touch.

The Amps showed great resilience but will be looking to retain their away form with two cup trips on the horizon.

On Saturday they go to Oxhey Jets of the Combined Counties League for an FA Vase Extra Preliminary Round tie and will be looking to progress in Watford after an exit at the same stage last year.

Town then go to Bovingdon on Saturday week for a Challenge Trophy first round tie.