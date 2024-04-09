Ampthill Town's play-off hopes are fading after another loss to Letchworth Garden City Eagles

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Following an Easter weekend reverse against Cranfield. Letchworth Garden City Eagles completed a poor week with a 3-2 home defeat with Town's pride barely salvaged by two late goals.

Only a late goal in midweek at home to Huntingdon gave them a point from three home games last week which has dented their hopes in the tussle for a play-off slot.

The Amps won 3-0 at Letchworth in August, but a young Eagles side are clawing away from the basement of the table and they secured their fourth win in five games against a Town side who lacked their ambition.

It was Town's penultimate home game but the visitors were looking to escalate up the league and they got off to a good start when they won a 10th minute corner and Mokbul Ali sent a looping header into the corner of the net.

Town tried to find a leveller and Sam Holmes had a chance before Mark Bunker heade over and Barrett was wide with a 25 yarder.

Eagles continued to scrap and showed more spirit and two goals in a 10 minute second half spell put them in the driving seat.

Mark Summers scored the second when he finished off a brisk counter attack and Nikolay Rusev made in 3-0 when he latched on to his keeper's long kick to beat Tompkins.

Sam Holmes had an opening for Town as they showed some late fight but tHolmes was on hand in the last five minutes to make it 3-1 before Mike Draycott added a second in injury time to give the scoreline respectability with a rally which Town needed earlier in the game.

Town are at Buckingham on Saturday followed by a Tuesday trip to Royston in a hectic week.

Their game at Wellingborough Whitworths was rained off last week.

Elsewhere, Real Bedford booked their place in the Spartan South Midlands Premier Division Cup final after a 3-0 win against Tring Athletic in last weekend’s semi-final.