Ampthill Town are in great form.

On Saturday, they made it a hat-trick of wins over Winslow with a 1-0 away success at the weekend. It was Town's third win at Winslow in a row having put them out of the Division One Cup a few weeks back and another goal from Sam Holmes gave them the points to keep them in third place.

In the first of four Division One away games the Amps had to battle against a young home outfit on a difficult surface but Holmes' eye for the target and another superb display in goal from Ross Tompkins earned them away win number eight of the season in Bucks.

After a first half in which they rarely got their game together, Town increased their tempo after the interval and Mike Fullerton's run down the right provided the cross for Holmes to fire in the winner on 65 minutes.

Winslow were looking for a return to form after three defeats but Tompkins put in a great show to deny them a reward for their efforts.

He had to pull off a fine stop in the first minute as the Ampthill defence looked shaky and Mark Bunker made a timely tackle to stop a home chance before the interval.

The Winslow boys had a few openings which they might have capitalised on but Town's defence stood firm with Tomkins also preventing an equaliser with a number of stops including a tipover save from a goalbound 20 yard shot with 10 minutes left.

Dan Butler had an opportunity to double the lead in the closing stages but the Amps won the day thanks to another Holmes strike and the in-form Tompkins.

On Tuesday night, Ampthill clinched their second away win in four days with a tremendous 2-0 win at Moulton.

It was their seventh straight league win and strengthens their bid for a play-off place as they lie in third slot in Division One.

They went in level at the interval at Moulton before strikes from Mike Fullerton and an own goal sealed away win number nine and three valuable points.

