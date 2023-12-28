Ampthill Town’s fine run halted in derby defeat by neighbours Langford

After five wins over Langford in their last five SML Division One meetings Ampthill Town had the tables turned on them last weekend when the Reds stormed to a dramatic 4-2 win at Woburn Road, writes Eric Turner.

Langford beat Ampthill in the big local derby.

It ended Town's good run against their near neighbours as well as their seven game unbeaten league run and while the mid Bedfordshire derby win continued Langford's rise up the table, it damaged Town's play-off hopes.

Town began the game in third place but they trailed to a first half goal and had no answer to a superb second half show from the visitors with some superb attacking producing three more goals while Town replied with two more late on.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There was little festive cheer for Chris Harvey's men as they were condemned to a third home defeat, which leaves them fighting for a top five place.

Yet the hosts had a chance in the opening two minutes only for Jake Kissedue's effort to be cleared off the line.

But after that, for the most part the Reds took charge and, after some close calls, Perry Heritage fired them ahead in the 22nd minute.

The Amps were slow out of the blocks in the second period and Rakeem Kamara added Langford's second from a Burford cross and a Sam Moore header made it 3-0 on the hour when Reece Perry's free kick was flicked on.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lawrence Burton pulled a goal back when Langford failed to clear a corner, but Sam Heritage restored the three goal gap five minutes later with a great strike from the edge of the box.

Sam Holmes scored Town's second with a header but the Yuletide honours went back to Forde Park after Langford outgunned the sorry Amps.