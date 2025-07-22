Ampthill Town strengthen as they seek a play-off place

Ampthill Town are targeting a play-off place this season. Photo: Andy Gunn.

Ampthill Town have finished just outside the play off places in the last two years but they have strengthened their hand to make a challenge for a top five place in this year's SML Division 1.

The new campaign gets underway at Huntingdon on Saturday and Chris Harvey has brought in some experienced heads. The Amps midfield will be boosted by the arrival of Gareth Hunt who was part of the MK Irish team that won the Premier league last year and his guile and input will be valuable.

Another newcomer is James Hatch who has been with several clubs including Arlesey, Kempston and Bedford Town and he will be a vital part of Town's attack which found goals hard to come by last term.

Other new signings include defender Adam Hughes who has been with Crawley Green and on Luton's books, midfielder Jack McCool who has featured for Dunstable and AFC Dunstable and Ash Ingham joins up and will be versatile and likes going forward.

Town beat Harpenden 2-1 on Saturday in their last home friendly with two goals from Fred Knight a local lad who scored 30 goals in Beds. league last year.

Ampthill's first home league game in on Saturday week - August 2 - against Buckingham who they go to on August 23 in the first qualifying round of the Vase. The Amps are in midweek action on Tuesday August 12 when they host league debutants Everett Rovers

There are plenty of league games in the first two months of the season but the management will be looking to make a good start from the team and the new recruits. Town were in 7th spot at the end of the last two years but they will be looking to improve on that this time round.

Elsewhere, Real Bedford made it three wins out of three in pre-season with a 1-0 victory against Hitchin Town at Top Field. Conor Tee’s first-half strike was the only goal of the game in a feisty match that saw three red cards given to Lee Watkins, Drew Richardson and manager, Rob Sinclair.