Ampthill Town play-off hopes fade after midweek draw
The Amps went to Huntingdon on Thursday but they host Winslow on Saturday and finish off their league schedule with trips to Whitworths and ON Chenecks who are league leaders while their previous two opponents are in top five contention.
The Crows began strongly against Ampthill on Tuesday and after Tompkins made a good save they smacked the crossbar from a free kick.
But it was Town who took the lead on 20 minutes when good play from Luke Little saw Lawrence Burton fire home a superb 18 yard goal.
The duo combined again when Burton's run saw Little shoot over as Town went in front at the break.
Royston came out strongly and though Town defended gallantly the Crows levelled on 75 minutes when the equaliser came from a fierce drive after a corner.
Burton had a glorious chance to grab a win but his lob brought a fingertip save from the keeper and the points were shared.
