Ampthill Town now 12 games unbeaten after win over Bovingdon to reach last eight in League's Gladwish Challenge Trophy

Ampthill Town extended their unbeaten record to twelve games on Tuesday night to clinch a place in the SML Challenge Trophy last eight against Bovingdon, writes Eric Turner.

But after a weekend off Town had one or two scares against the Division 2 side before wrapping up the 2-1 win.

The Amps built a two goal lead inside the first twenty minutes with Sam Holmes driving home the first strike and then increasing their advantage with an own goal.

But Bovingdon proved a threat in the first half and were boosted in the second period when they cut the deficit early on when Town lost the ball in midfield.

The visitors crashed a long range shot against the bar and Town were twice saved by goalline clearances. But with Tomkins making some good stops Town remained defiant and followed Trophy wins over Dunstable and Leighton with a last eight spot.

Town's best run in the Trophy sees them drawn away to Stotfold in the quarter final next month.