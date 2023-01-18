The hosts knocked Town out of the play offs last year but they were blown away by a three goal blitz early on with Jamie Cerminara notching a hat trick.The Amps made it four wins out of five at the Victoria Mill and stunned lowly Boro by building a three goal lead inside the first ten minutes. Townsoon took command and Cerminara and Dan Watson linked up for Sam Holmes to drill home a second minute goal.With seven minutes on the clock a fine midfield move was finished off by Phil Draycott and the hosts were left reeling when Jamie Cerminara fired home the third from 20 yards in the tenth minute.Whitworths had a man sin binned for dissent but from a rare attack they won a corner which Nat Heycock headed home on the half hour. Before the break Whitworths reduced the arrears again when Bivens scored from a penalty when keeper Tompkins made a rash challenge.After a messy start to the second half when the ref was busy with his cards Town looked to add to their lead with a Cerminara lob finding the foot of the post and Draycott bringing the keeper into action.