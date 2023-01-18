Ampthill Town maintained their top five place with big win over Wellingborough Whitworths
Ampthill Town maintained their top five place in emphatic fashion with a 6-2 win at Wellingborough Whitworths on Saturday.
The hosts knocked Town out of the play offs last year but they were blown away by a three goal blitz early on with Jamie Cerminara notching a hat trick.The Amps made it four wins out of five at the Victoria Mill and stunned lowly Boro by building a three goal lead inside the first ten minutes. Townsoon took command and Cerminara and Dan Watson linked up for Sam Holmes to drill home a second minute goal.With seven minutes on the clock a fine midfield move was finished off by Phil Draycott and the hosts were left reeling when Jamie Cerminara fired home the third from 20 yards in the tenth minute.Whitworths had a man sin binned for dissent but from a rare attack they won a corner which Nat Heycock headed home on the half hour. Before the break Whitworths reduced the arrears again when Bivens scored from a penalty when keeper Tompkins made a rash challenge.After a messy start to the second half when the ref was busy with his cards Town looked to add to their lead with a Cerminara lob finding the foot of the post and Draycott bringing the keeper into action.
Whitworths put a chance wide but two goals midway through the second half put Town further ahead. Jamie Cerminara fired home a free kick forAmpthill's fourth and then Dan Butler created the chance for Sam Holmes to add number five.In the last five minutes Jamie Cerminara hit Boro for six and completed his hat trick after a tremendous Town move down the right.It was a tremendous attacking display from the first minute to the last and saw Town collect nine points from the last three games. They are now fifth in the table but their home game against rivals Northampton Sileby Rangers on Tuesday evening was called off due to a frozenpitch....the second midweek game to be postponed.Ampthill are away to Lutterworth on Saturday at 2pm at Leicester Womens FC.
Ampthill Town's match against Northampton Sileby Rangers which was cancelled last Tuesday has been rearranged for next Tuesday Jan 24 at 7.45pm