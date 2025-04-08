Ampthill Town forced to work hard for win over struggling Huntingdon Town

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Ampthill Town ended their Saturday afternoon home games for the campaign with a 1-0 win over Huntingdon Town.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Amps marked their last weekend home match to notch up their 10th home win and do the double over the visitors.

But against a club only two places off the basement and with the worst defence in the league Ampthill had to work hard and created several chances before Josh Bamford won the points in the second half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Town had much the better of the first half although the Hunters almost shocked the hosts with an early half chance which was kept out by Mitch Howe.

Josh Bamford - On target for the Amps. Photo by Stewart Taylor.

But the away keeper was to be kept busy and after Jack Kent headed over Town had an effort cleared off the line from a spell of corners and Tejon Brown sent a header just past.

Brown was just off target early in the second period, but the deadlock was broken on the hour when James Lauder sent a centre over and, when the keeper spilled Holmes' shot, he crossed for Josh Bamford to nod Town into the lead.

Bamford went wide after good play by Sam Oneydiran and Bamford had a header well saved before Oneydiran brought a great stop from the away keeper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was a vital three points though Town had another chance to boost their goals tally but lacked firepower up front at important times.

After last weekend's visit from lowly Huntingdon they welcoming high-riding Desborough next Tuesday.

On Saturday they go to Letchworth Garden City prior to the last fixture at Cranfield on Easter Saturday.