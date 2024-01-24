Ampthill Town exit County Cup to Caldecote but march on in Challenge Cup after spot kicks win over Stansted

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Amps were denied a last four place in the Bedfordshire. Senior Trophy when they lost 4-2 at Caldecote with the league leaders taking a first half lead and adding two more quickly after the break.

And, though the Amps reduced the arrears, Caldecote got a late fourth.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There was not much to choose between the sides on a heavy surface although Ross Tomkins was the busier keeper in the first half.

Ampthill Town - mixed cup fortunes.

And he was finallly beaten by Rafe Goodman's effort in the 40th minute.

Lawrence Burton had two openings for Town which were blocked earlier, but Town were hit by two strikes in the first 10 minutes of the second half from Giuseppe Follano to put his side three up.

Town hit back with a Mike Draycott penalty on 75 minutes and he added another five minutes later to make it 3-2.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Yet they could not find an equaliser and a superb goal from Tashriq Andrws just before the end made it 4-2 to end Ampthill hopes.

But the Amps quickly recovered to send Stansted out of the Trophy on Tuesday, although they fell behind to a 20th minute Jack Mitchell penalty.

However, they levelled 10 minutes later when Mike Drayccott fired home from Bunker's clever corner kick.

Stansted were reduced to 10 men early in the second half when Joe Pullen was sent off for dangerous play, but Town were unable to break the visitors down.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mark Bunker brought a good save from Charlie Turner while Sam Holmes went close when well placed.

The tie went to spot kicks and Mike Draycott's first shot cannoned off the bar before Stansted missed their first.

But Sam Homes, Mark Bunker Jake Kissedu and Kienan Malone all scored while Mitch Howe made two good saves to put the Amps in the next round.