It completed a hat-trick of away wins in Northants for the Amps against the second in the table club.

Town's superb opening stunned the high-flying hosts and, although Moulton scored either side of the break, the defiant Amps added a fourth to bring the points home for an important win.

Boosted by their Trophy quarter-finals win in midweek Ampthill hit the Magpies with a lightning two-goal attack.

Amps on form after fine week of results.

Mark Bunker had a hand in both goals sending over a corner which Kienan Malone headed home on five minutes and then a few minutes later he sent a 20 yard free kick home past the despairing keeper.

In the 10th minute Spener O'Leary broke through the midfield to fire home the third to give the Amps a dream start.

After Town's Phil Draycott made a timely clearance Moulton beat the offside trap only to waste a rare chance.

But the Magpies pulled a goal back through Nathan Ansu just before the break and he got his second five minutes after the break to make it 3-2 as the hosts came out strongly.

Yet Town still looked dangerous and Sam Holmes saw a chance hit bar before he extended Town's lead in the 70th minute with a wonderful finish from keeper Tompkin's fly kick.