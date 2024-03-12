Watch more of our videos on Shots!

After sending out Stansted a few weeks ago they beat Aylesbury Vale Dynamos 5-3 on spot kicks after drawing 2-2 after 90 minutes to set up a home tie with New Bradwell St Peter of Division Two.

The Amps let a two goal lead slip in the last 10 minutes but Ross Tompkins saved the day while the five penalty takers all hit the net to win 5-3 in a thrilling finish.

The visitors have shown good form of late to climb from the basement area and they were denied by the foot of the post in the 10th minute after a good double save by Tompkins from Dave Brown.

Ampthill - more Trophy giantkilling success.

Town matched Dynamos in a keenly contested first half and Kissiedu had a shot saved before Greene might have done better when through.

But the Amps went in front through Jake Kisssiedu just before the break when he outpaced his marker and unleashed a 20 yard thunderbolt which gave Charlie Jones no chance.

The hosts doubled their lead with 10 minutes of the second half when Kissiedu burst through again to set up Drew Roberts to slot home.

Shaun Greene had another opening but Dynamos began to find more impact and forced Tompkins to make some good saves.

Dynamos skipper Terry Griffiths reduced the arrears from an 80th minute free kick and in the final minute Tommy Cove snatched the leveller from a corner.

Tompkins tipped round another long drive to send the tie to penalties.

Sam Holmes, Kienan Malone, Mike Draycott, James Sheridan and finally Tom Beasley all scored while Tompkins saved Nathan Brownsword's third kick to give Town a 5-3 win and a place in the last eight.

Town went to Rothwell at the weekend in the first of five league away games and came back with a 3-2 win.

The Corinthians went ahead only for Jake Kissiedu to level before the break with a well taken goal.

Kadeem Gutzmore broke the deadlock again in the second half when he shook off his challengers.