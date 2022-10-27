Ampthill Town fought back to win on Tuesday.

The Amps looked like heading out of the SML tie but three goals in the last 15 minutes clinched them a last eight place in a thrilling finish.

The visitors beat Town at home ten days previously and looked the quicker and livelier outfit in the first half.

Sam Holmes went close for the Amps on 15 minutes and Amersham saw a shot go just past from a free midway through the half.

Ross Tompkins made a good save just before the break and inside the first five minutes of the second half he made a great double save and pulled of another stop to keep his side level.

But with ten minutes of the second half gone, Harry Sells put Amersham ahead despite Tomkin's brave effort. Another astonishing save came from Tomkins before Kyle Johnson slipped his marker and slipped the ball past the keeper.

But after a double change Town staged a great escape and reduced the arrears when Jamie Cerminara drove home a penalty after sub Nathan Wing was brought down.

Cerminara then had a shot tipped over by the keeper but Town levelled when Ethan Clarke lashed in from the edge of the area after Amersham failed to clear a flag kick

With minutes ticking away it fell for sub Lawrence Burton to complete a superb recovery when he lashed home a 20 yard thunderbolt.

It was the unlikeliest of comebacks given Tomkins' bravery with some excellent keeping but showed Town's character and resilience.

On Saturday, Ampthill had been beaten at home in the league by Eaton Socon.

All the goals came in the second-half with the visitors grabbing the lead from the spot and though Town levelled the advantage was short lived and the points went back to Cambridgeshire.

Ampthill had the better of the first period and Cawley had a header cleared off the line before Bunker went for a drive and Sam Holmes went close late on.

After having most of the first period Town trailed early in the second-half when Owen Dixon tucked home a spot kick after a foul by Cooksley.

Town continued to go forward with Dan Watson and Sam Holmes both going close.

It was left for substitute Danny Butler to tuck home the equaliser from good play by Lawrence Burton and Jake Alderson.

But Eaton Socon were not finished and six minutes from time Alderson hit the winner with Town all at sea.

Holmes had another opening but it was more lost points for the Amps.