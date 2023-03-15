​Ampthill set for home run in play-off pursuit

​Ampthill Town face three crucial home games in seven days as they push for a play-off place in Spartan South Midlands Division One (writes Eric Turner).

With Real Bedford now 12 points clear at the top and favourites for the title, those below them are clambering for the key places in the play-off chase.​

Ampthill host second-placed Rugby Borough at the weekend, the visitors being the first league club to beat them in October. High riding O N Chenecks then come to the Park next Saturday.

Moulton make the journey on Tuesday and the Amps will be looking for a double after a 2-0 away win in February.

Ampthill Town will have three home games in the next week. Photo: Andy Gunn.

Town will be looking for a good return of points from these clashes after two 1-1 away draws at clubs in the basement in the last week.

However, they are still wondering how they did not return from Holmer Green on Tuesday with all the points after being on the wrong end of some controversial decisions.

Town had the ball in the net three times but each time it was ruled out for very dubious offside decisions which left Amps officials angry.

They went ahead after a goalless first half when Phil Draycott did well on the wing and crossed for Sam Holmes to fire them into the lead. But Holmer grabbed a share of the spoils late on when substitute Darren Page levelled.

A late goal had earned the Amps a point at struggling Thame Reserves on Saturday.

Thame had much the better of the first half but had a man sent off late in the period in an off the ball incident.