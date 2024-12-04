Ampthill see off Cranfield United in Trophy for second year in a row

Ampthill Town showed Cranfield United the exit door in the Bedfordshire Senior Trophy for the second year in a row when two late goals earned them a 2-0 win on Tuesday night, writes Eric Turner.

The midweek win followed a point on the road at Royston Reserves when the Amps came from behind to earn a 1-1 draw at the weekend.

Following their first round success over Caddington, Ampthill made it to the third round of the Trophy in midweek when they repeated last year's win over the Cranes.

Town had the better of the first half but did not create too many chances with Sam Holmes having the pick of the openings midway through the period and Kai McArthur having a shot tipped over before the break.

Ampthill's Sam Holmes. Photo by Tristan Taylor.

Cranfield increased their energy in the second half, but the Amps continued to have the better of the exchanges and they finally booked their place in the next round with two goals in a five minute spell around the 80 minute mark.

First Will Barrett set up Holmes, whose clipped shot was deflected home.

Then a good team move sliced open the away defence and newcomer Tejon Brown added the second.

It was a valuable win to open a new month which was marred by a possible broken leg to Will Barrett late in the game.

On Saturday the Amps had to work hard in their last November outing when Tierlin Wilson was sin-binned in the first 15 minutes for dissent at Garden Walk.

This gave the young Crows the upper hand and Jamie Judge put his side ahead.

But Town continued their good league form in the second half and James Lauder hit the woodwork before Jimmy Young was foiled with only the keeper to beat.

Mitch Howe also kept the score down with some great saves.

Yet the Amps earned a vital away point late in the game when Jaden Brown fed Zion Selassie-Yoseph who levelled the scores.

The Amps lie fourth in SML Division One and host Moulton, who are a place above them, on Saturday.