Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

After the league schedule and the weather gave them a break the Amps scored in each half to complete a double over the lowly Alfred street side - and the winning margin would have been more had it not been for the woodwork.

Town got off to a great start when Jack Kent headed them in front inside five minutes from a Mark Bunker set piece.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Town kept the away keeper busy in the early part of the game and he had to turn a Sam Holmes shot away for a corner.

Ampthill mark home action return with a win.

Kai Arthur hit the post with a good effort before Drew Roberts was also denied by the post early in the second half.

But the keeper was beaten in the 55th minute when Roberts set up Kai Arthur, who doubled Town's lead with a well-worked goal.

Sam Holmes crashed a volley against the bar.

But Irchester's Adam Barabaz pulled a goal back for his side with a shot from 18 yards.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Town might have been out of luck in their finishing but the points keep them just behind the league leaders.