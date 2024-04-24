Ampthill play-off hopes ended by Wellingborough Whitworths defeat at end of gruelling schedule

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Amps needed a point or three to have any hopes of going into their final match at the weekend with the slim chance of a play-off place.

But in a fiercely competitive match Town's fixture workload caught up with them and the Flourmen look set for the shoot-out matches.

In a frantic finale to the term Ampthill won last Thursday and Saturday's games, but they fell behind on Monday in the 20th minute when Ty Clark fired in from 18 yards in a crowded area.

But Ampthill stuck to their task and Mark Bunker had a header cleared off the line after Lawrence Bunker had a shot charged down when clean through.

Ross Tompkins made a great save as Whitworths looked to add to their lead and they doubled it inside the first 10 minutes of the second half when Vik Mazumbar scored from the penalty spot after handball.

Ampthill kept up the fight and Phil Draycott reduced arrears from a corner on 65 minutes.

Town enjoyed a good spell and Will Barrett hit the post while Burton had a shot tipped over and Shea Greene went close.

However, the home keeper was in fine form and kept Town at bay after a spirited second half display which deserved better reward.

Town's last home game of the season on Saturday saw them beat an experienced Winslow side 2-0 with a goal in each half from James Sheridan and Sam Holmes to knock Winslow off second place.