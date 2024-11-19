Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Ampthill Town passed their 3Rs exams on Saturday in clinical style when they won 4-1 at Raunds after a midweek home triumph over Rushden and Higham followed a success at Rothwell last weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The three victories over Northants clubs in a week moved them up to third place in SML Division One and they landed a double over the lowly Shopmates with a second half rally to notch Town's 10th league win of the term with five on the road.

The Amps were without some regulars but they made their mark on the game in the 15th minute when Phil Draycott drove a low free kick past keeper Matt Biggs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Lauder hit the woodwork and Sam Burke fired a snap shot over while Mitch Howe was forced into a great save from a header in a rare dangerous home raid.

Ampthill's Josh Bamford.

But after controlling the first half Town were rocked when the hosts levelled inside the first five minutes of the second half when they lost possession just inside their half and Ryan Lovell raced away to send an equaliser into the net.

Sam Holmes and Josh Bamford had openings to put Town ahead - the latter lacking composure when through - but two goals in a 10 minute spell put the Amps back in the box seat.

On the hour good work by Ant Leslie was finished off by Zion Selassie-Joseph to open his Town account and when Sam Holmes 20 yard drive came off the crossbar Bamford was quick to follow up for number three.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Amps had shown great resilience and knew too much for the Raunds outfit but with 10 minutes to go Holmes combined with sub Josh Williams for sub Mo Ahmed to add the fourth.

Ahmed had a fine chance to add a fifth but Town had wrapped up the points on a difficult surface and made it maximum points from three games in a week and five games without defeat.

Town are without game next week as their scheduled opponents Desborough are in county cup action and they go to Royston Reserves on 30th November before a midweek County Cup tie at home to Cranfield.