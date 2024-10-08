Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

After two defeats last month Ampthill Town are finding a rhythm, and they found a winning tune again on Saturday when they overcame Long Buckby 2-1.

It was Town's third success over the Bucks after they did the double over them last year as the Amps followed up their 2-1 win at Huntingdon with another three points which maintains their top five place.

The two scorelines might have been similar, but Buckby put up a much tougher show and after Ampthill took the lead early in the second period the visitors levelled - only for the Amps to grab a late winner.

With neither keeper beaten before the break it was Ampthill who broke the deadlock five minutes into the second half when Lawrence Burton was impeded and Tierlin Wilson met Mark Bunker's free kick to power home a header.

Ampthill Town celebrate after Sam Holmes' late winner. Photo by Tristan Taylor.

But the home lead lasted only until the hour mark when there was a lack of marking from a corner which allowed Charlie Whitehead to nod home the leveller.

The Amps threw the dice with changes to examine the big Claret defence.

With minutes ticking away James Young put in strong work on the edge of the box to beat his marker, and after he had a shot charged down he crossed for substitute Sam Holmes to control the ball and fire a superb winner past Matt Harbin.

It secured a fourth home win for Town and sent Long Buckby to only their second away defeat and the Bucks management will have gone back up the motorway looking back on their first half openings with an amazing miss from close in on the half hour among chances that went away.

Town grafted in the first half against a strong back line and had four corners in a row around the 20 minute mark without any profit while Mark Bunker later had a 20 yard shot tipped round.

But the second half provided the goals in a tight clash and after Tierlin Wilson's goal was cancelled out it was left for Holmes to show how it was done with a wonderful strike.

After a cagey first half Town stepped up to the task and their perseverance and penetration saw them come out on top and earn three points against a busy Long Buckby outfit.

Town have no game this weekend but go to Wormley Rovers of the Premier Division on Tuesday for a Challenge Trophy tie before a home game with leaders Irchester.