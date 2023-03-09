Ampthill Town are on the goal trail this week and secured a second 4-1 win in four days when they beat Buckingham Athletic on Tuesday.

The win completes the double over the Stratford Fields side having put five past them early in the term and consolidates their play-off spot.

The Amps had a few first-half openings with Holmes firing across the goal and Burton unable to get a touch and one or two close calls unable to unlock the away defence.

The visitors also had opportunities on the counter but the deadlock was broken in the 37th minute when a Phil Draycott corner forced an own goal in a busy box.

Ampthill Town are in good form.

The Amps had the better of the second half and Draycott increased the lead with a superb 20 yard drive on 65 minutes.

Charlie Cullen added the third when his free kick found the net after a deflection and Danny Butler got in on the act with a lob over the advancing keeper.

Athletic pulled a goal back but Town keep the goals flowing and the points ticking over in a great run of form.

They now face two more away trips at Thame Reserves on Saturday and a visit to Holmer Green on Tuesday.

*Four days earlier, Sam Holmes hit a brace as Town won 4-1 at Burton Park Wanderers a week after beating the Latimer side 3-1 at home.

Holmes began the scoring on Saturday as Ampthill went two up before the break and he finished the scoring in injury time for a tenth away win.

After his first brace against Burton it did not take long for the in-form striker to find the net when Ross Tompkins' long kick was headed on from midfield for Holmes to outpace his marker and drive home the first inside ten minutes.

Wanderers showed plenty of industry and Tompkins had to make a good low save before Glenn Cooksley cleared some home danger.

But Town increased their lead just before the half hour mark when Burton failed to clear from a Bunker throw in and Charlie Cullen sent home a crisp half volley.

Glenn Cooksley almost added a third but saw his header cleared off the line soon after the restart before Dan Watson went close with a chance and Mike Draycott was wide of the mark with a free kick.

Wanderers enjoyed more of the ball and substitute Lew Kennedy reduced the arrears with a fierce 18 yard shot with 15 to go. Yet with the hosts pressing for a leveller Town stunned them with two injury-time goals.

A Holmes run paved the way for Nat Wing to smash a shot against bar for brother Ryan to follow up and drive in the third.