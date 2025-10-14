Ampthill in top form ahead of FA Vase return after ninth successive win

Ampthill Town venture into the first round of the FA Vase for the first time on Saturday after a four year gap - and they are in great shape with a winning run of form.

The Amps won 5-0 at lowly Shefford and Campton last Saturday to make it nine victories in a row before they go to Eaton Socon at the weekend for a place in round two.

Town beat fellow SML Division One sides Buckingham and Rushden away in the qualifying rounds, and their clash against another club in the same section with just one league defeat to their name should be an enthralling match.

The River Road side were the last team to beat the Amps in late August before they put their successful run together and it will be all to play for on Saturday with the hosts a place above Town in the table.

Sam Holmes - on target in Ampthill victory over lowly Shefford. Pic by Stewart Taylor.

The Amps followed their vital win over Whitworths with a short trip to Shefford, and they overcame the Hitchin Road side to maintain their top four spot with a resolute display.

Town notched three goals before the break and added two more after for another impressive win while the young hosts poor season continues after relegation from the Premier Division with Mitch Howe rarely troubled in the Town goal.

Ampthill got on the goal scent with two inside a 10 minute spell early in the game.

On 15 minutes Danio Brown drilled home when Shefford failed to clear their lines from a corner, and five minutes later a Gareth Hunt flag kick was clipped home by Josh Bamford.

Town were in the driving seat when they scored a third just before the half hour mark.

Brown's persistence near the corner flag saw him shake off two men and he crossed for Sam Holmes to crash home a superb 25 yard shot past Tyler Hart.

Ampthill had openings after the interval with Bamford heading over from a corner and Mike Draycott nodding a header close from a free kick before Sam Holmes put a shot wide.

But Town never let up and they added number four on 75 minutes when Fred Knight's delivery was headed home by Bamford.

Bamford had a shot blocked on the line from close in before Ampthill's fifth came just before the final whistle when Will Barrett fed Wes Iroegbu, who finished the scoring.

It was another display full of intent and flair against a side short of steel and Town move on to their FA Vase date on Saturday which will be a stronger test.

It was the first of a sequence of eight away games in cup and league and in a busy month Town go to Leighton Town reserves next Tuesday in the Bedfordshire Senior Trophy.