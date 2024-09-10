Ampthill Town made it nine games without defeat on Saturday but were held to a 1-1 draw and finished with 10-men at neighbours Langford on Saturday.

The Amps took the lead late in the first half only for it to be cancelled out by a late first half penalty while Town saw Will Barrett sent off in the second period.

After starting the term with two away wins, the Amps had to work hard for a point at Forde Park.

But they battled well against a physical home side while the referee had a busy afternoon with his cards.

Josh Bamford followed his two goals at Bovingdon a week earlier when he put Town ahead in the 35th minute from Mark Bunker's cross into a crowded box.

Earlier Bamford tried to lob the keeper but his effort was too weak while Town's Tierlin Wilson headed over from a corner.

Yet Town's lead did not last long and just before the break a clumsy tackle in the area saw Sam Moore head home after his spot kick was initially saved by Mitchell Howe.

Langford had the better of the game in the second half with Burford firing across the face of the goal and Moore sending a header over.

Ampthill responded and Mark Bunker saw a free kick charged down and good play by Lawrence Burton saw Bamford head close.

But on 75 minutes there was a flashpoint when Barrett was sent off for dangerous play and the Amps had to battle to keep on level terms.

Mitch Howe pulled off a great save from a 20 yard drive and made another brilliant stop to prevent a Langford goal before coming out to stop a dangerous solo run.

But it ended honours even in a local derby which had plenty of incident and interest although not all of it was goalmouth action.

After three away games it is back home for Town on Saturday with Eaton Socon making the trip.