Ampthill hold early season leaders Everett Rovers

Ampthill secured their second Spartan South Midlands League Division One home draw at the start of the season on Tuesday night, battling all the way in a 1-1 deadlock against early league leaders Everett Rovers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It ended Rovers’ run of three wins as the Amps battled back to level against the league newcomers.

The Watford-based side tested Town in the opening minutes, but when Ampthill rallied and found some composure, Everett stole the lead when Alex Morgan broke through in the 22nd minute to fire his side ahead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They had a second goal disallowed soon after for a close offside call and the Amps grabbed a leveller before the break when James Hatch was brought down by the keeper and Sam Holmes scored from the spot.

Ampthill hold early leaders to a draw.

Everett stepped things up in the second half but can look back on missed opportunities while they also found the woodwork and had a shot cleared off the line.

Mitch Howe stood firm in the Town goal and Ampthill deserved a share of the spoils in a stronger display after a goalless outcome against Buckingham 10 days ago.

Town are home again on Saturday against R