BAMBER BRIDGE, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 05: A view of a Women's Championship Official Match Ball prior to the FA Women's Continental Tyres League Cup match between Blackburn Rovers and Sheffield United at Bamber Bridge on December 05, 2021 in Bamber Bridge, England. (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)

Lee Hawkes' men finished runners up last season only to be denied by defeat in the play offs. Yet it seemed a distant memory as Town served up an attacking feast to hit their Oxon visitors for six.

Despite a line up with key members absent the club have strengthened in the summer and they produced a strong vibrant display which was too much for a young Thame outfit.

Ampthill had several openings in the first period but only chalked up one goal but hammered five home after the break to get their season off to a brilliant start.

Opportunities came early on for Town with Sam Holmes and Jamie Cerminara firing over when well placed before newcomer Tyler Ingham headed against the bar.

Town finally broke the Thame barrier on the half hour when Mark Bunker fired home the first from a well worked flag kick move.

Holmes smashed a shot against the woodwork after being released by Cerminara before the break but with five minutes of the second half gone defender Ingham rose highest from a corner for Town's second.

The visitors reduced the deficit on 60 minutes after some sloppy Ampthill play but that was only the signal for a late flood of goals from the hosts.

Phil Draycott soon restored the two goal advantage with his first Town goal and a well taken effort after Ingham's pass before Cerminara had a shot tipped round.

Ampthill added to the visitors' misery in the closing twenty minutes with Michael Fullerton turning quickly from Clarke's through to drill home for number four.

Cerminara opened his account for the term with a rasping 20 yard shot to add the fifth before Fullerton got his second after coming on as substitute when he drove home through a packed area on 85 minutes.

It was a great result to start the new term and their attacking display made it a wonderful opening day performance.