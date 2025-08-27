Ampthill hit back afer losing unbeaten run with FA Vase progress at Buckingham

Ampthill Town hit back from the loss of their unbeaten league start in midweek to begin their FA Vase journey with a great 2-1 at Buckingham on Saturday.

They had lost to a single late goal at Langford in their last league game but continued their fine record at Stratford Fields in a First Qualifying Round Vase tie.

It was Ampthill's fourth win at Buckingham in a row and it was a good day for Freddy Knight who scored his second brace in a week to set up the hard-fought win against a club who battled to the end.

Amps keeper Mitch Howe had to divert a long range shot early on, but Town took hold of the game with two goals before the 15 minute mark.

First Fred Knight was quick to the situation after hesitation in the home defence and he fired the first past the stranded keeper. and later he received a cross from Hughes and turned to drive home a crisp 15 yard shot.

Gareth Hunt headed wide and home keeper Humphries had to scramble away another shot from Knight.

But Town's lead was reduced on the 40th minute when Joe Glister beat two defenders and Ollie Power levelled after Mitch Howe saved his first attempt.

After a quiet opening to the second half, Buckingham's Glister saw a header come off the crossbar from a corner while Town substitute Oscar Garner could have increased the lead after good work by Sam Holmes.

But the Swans put up a strong tussle in looking for a leveller with Gabby Oladele having an effort cleared off the line and Mitch Howe producing a superb fingertip save from a header in the last seconds.

It was a great display from Town, who worked so hard in defence and stuck to their task in midfield to keep out the menacing hosts after Town had grabbed the early initiative, with Knight having a day to remember.

Town now face another away trip against SML Division One rivals with a visit to Rushden and Higham on 20th September after they won at Harefield.

It is back to league business for the Amps on Saturday when they go to Eaton Socon before a home game with London Colney on Tuesday.