​Ampthill first-half key to win

​Ampthill head coach Paul Turner was delighted with his side’s first-half performance as the Mob ran out 36-24 winners in their rearranged Championship fixture.

​The Mob led 24-7 at the break and although Nottingham fought back in the second-half, they couldn’t overcome the hosts as they ran out winners.

Turner said: “We played some great rugby in the first half. We were clinical with our opportunities and deserved our lead. Nottingham’s try just before half time reminded us how good a team we were playing!

"They came back at us in the second half and really put us under pressure. Some of our defensive work was really good but our decision making needs to improve when we have the ball I’m happy with the win but we still have a lot to work on.”

Ampthill were in good form against Nottingham.

Ampthill were ahead within a minute of the whistle, Josh Skelcey running an inside line to score left of posts.

The lead was doubled when Syd Blackmore went over following a line-out and maul, before Tom Bacon added a third in the corner on 32 minutes.

Ampthill had their bonus point three minutes later with Blackmore adding his second, this time supporting Tom Hardwick and scoring under the posts, Hardwick’s second conversion giving them a 24-0 lead.

David Williams then scored either side of half-time for Nottingham, before Morgan Strong added Ampthill’s fifth following a tap and go penalty and Nottingham scored a maul try of their own with just over 20 to go.

