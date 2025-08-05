Ampthill draw a blank in stalemate with Buckingham

Ampthill Town's Spartan South Midlands League Division One season had opened with a goal frenzy and a good away win at the end of last month.

But their firepower dried up for their first home game of the season and fortunes had a setback with a goalless draw against Buckingham.

The Amps hit five at Huntingdon but they failed to produce the goods on Saturday in front of their own fans and lost vital early points.

It was a competitive and hard-fought tussle against the Swans with neither side able to stamp their authority or command the match for a long spell to make their superiority count with defences in charge.

Town got little change from Buckingham's tall rearguard and the midfield had to work hard to create any openings.

Mike Draycott headed over from a free kick early in the game before Jack Kent put a header over from a corner while Gareth Hunt had a half chance in the second half.

The visitors also had some breaks either side of half time but they were well marshalled by the home back line.

Despite both managements ringing the changes, goalbound shots were few and far between and after the three points at Huntingdon Town's home curtain raiser was a let down for the Amps against a side who they did the double over last year.

The two sides meet again at Stratford Fields on 23rd August in an FA Vase Preliminary Round tie and supporters will be hoping to see more goalmouth action than there was last week.

Ampthill have an early weekend off before hosting league newcomers Everett Rovers from Watford next Tuesday at 7.45pm.