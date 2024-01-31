Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Amps conceded three goals in the first half hour to set them on the way to a loss at Bell Close that leaves them struggling for a play-off place.

Town had a weekend off, but it was the hosts who started the sharper side and, when Town lost the ball in midfield, Finley Jaggard hammered home a fifth minute opener.

Josh Hatton added the second from the edge of the area on 20 minutes and five minutes later unmarked Jack Sayell nodded in the third from a corner.

Amps crash in New Year away opener.

Phil Draycott reduced arrears with a 20-yarder five minutes after the break and Town had a good spell without testing the keeper.

Lawrence Burton went down in the box, but Draycott had his spot kick saved by Heeps and a fourth strike from an own goal only added to Town's misery.