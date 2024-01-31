Ampthill crash to defeat at Leighton Development
The Amps conceded three goals in the first half hour to set them on the way to a loss at Bell Close that leaves them struggling for a play-off place.
Town had a weekend off, but it was the hosts who started the sharper side and, when Town lost the ball in midfield, Finley Jaggard hammered home a fifth minute opener.
Josh Hatton added the second from the edge of the area on 20 minutes and five minutes later unmarked Jack Sayell nodded in the third from a corner.
Phil Draycott reduced arrears with a 20-yarder five minutes after the break and Town had a good spell without testing the keeper.
Lawrence Burton went down in the box, but Draycott had his spot kick saved by Heeps and a fourth strike from an own goal only added to Town's misery.
They will need to find some consistency next month and regroup although their next game is on Saturday week at Huntingdon.