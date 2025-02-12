Ampthill complete the double over Buckingham

Ampthill Town produced a second consecutive midweek home win when they did the double over Buckingham on Tuesday.

The Amps won 2-0 at Stratford Fields early in the season, but the Swans were unbeaten in six games before Town secured a great 3-1 win over the visitors.

In a closely-fought opening period both sides had spells on top with Buckingham having more steel about them, while Town carved out some good openings with James Young going close and Will Barrett bringing a good double save from the keeper midway through the half.

He had another shot saved after a corner, but Town took charge in the closing minutes of the half with two goals.

The first came from a Mark Bunker penalty for a foul and then Will Barrett added the second goal just before the half-time whistle when he finished off a good Town move down the left.

The hosts made a tremendous start to the second half when a cross from the left saw James Young turn and drive a fierce shot home from the edge of the area.

The Amps continued to make chances without too much luck in the last third of the pitch and Buckingham got their reward for a resilient display when Dalitso Chibwe bundled home their goal from a corner with 10 minutes left.

But it was a well earned three points for the Amps who battled hard against a much improved Buckingham outfit.

Town are home again on Saturday to Wellingborough Whitworths, who they beat in their first away match of the campaign but who are always up for a challenge.

Ampthill were due to visit London Colney on Saturday but the game was postponed mid-morning due to a waterlogged pitch - the only cancellation in SML Division One.