Ampthill bounce back to secure first win of 2025 against Stotfold Reserves

Ampthill Town bounced back from their heavy away defeat at the weekend to secure a vital three points with a late 1-0 win over Stotfold Reserves on Tuesday night.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was Town's first win over the Roker side in three meetings this year as Luke Little's goal in the closing minutes earned the Amps three crucial points and their first win of the New Year.

Town lost at Stotfold in the County Cup last month and this was another tight game, although Amps just about shaded the honours and should have scored before the winner with some good openings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a first half of few chances Town had to thank Matt Burch in goal for keeping them level with a great double save midway through the half, but after the break Town put the away defence to the test.

Ampthill bounced back from weekend defeat - Photo by Tristan Taylor.

Sam Holmes, Mark Bunker and Will Barrett all missed from close range before Burch pulled off another good stop in a Stotfold rally.

But with time ticking away the Amps launched another raid through Mark Bunker and Little was on hand to tuck the ball away for three vital points.

Town's busy month continues with a trip to London Colney on Saturday before a Tuesday night home game with Buckingham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Saturday when Ampthill took their unbeaten league away record to third in the table Moulton's 100 per cent home stint, it was the Amps who came off second best and began February with a 4-0 loss in Northants.

Town had also slipped out of the county cup at Stotfold in their last away trip and they began the game slowly against a young home outfit.

Nat Ansu put the hosts ahead on 15 minutes from a cross from the right and Derek Okoye doubled the lead 10 minutes later after a strong run from Andy Hall.

Moulton did not have to wait too long after the break to add to their lead when substitute Luca Iaciofano announced his arrival inside the first five minutes with a shot into the far corner of the net.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Further chances went astray for Moulton inside a 10 minute spell with Matt Long putting a header over from close range and Okoye having a shot cleared off the line.

Justin Mensah added a fourth in the closing minutes after a chance carved out by Matty Long.

Town found it hard going against the top four club, and when they found openings they met a home keeper in top form.