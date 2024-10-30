After a lean run of form Ampthill got back to winning ways on Tuesday to book a place in the next round of the Bedfordshire Senior Trophy with a 1-0 win over Caddington.

The Amps opened October with a win and had to wait until their last match of the month to taste victory with a hard earned triumph over the SML Division Two club.

After a weekend off, Town made a good 15th minute start when Lawrence Burton made a good run and the ball went through for Sam Holmes to fire Town ahead.

Josh Bamford had an effort saved by the oncoming keeper and Holmes went close again after a corner was only half cleared.

With Town failing to capitalise on their lead the Lutonians had a good 10 minute spell which almost brought a leveller around the half-hour mark when they found the woodwork and Clark's chance was blocked after a good raid.

Town showed more adventure in the second half and Mark Bunker had a 20 yard shot tipped round before Jaden Brown went close.

Caddington saw an opportunity from a free kick fly just past the post but a late away rally saw Town stand firm and earn a home tie with Cranfield late in November.

Ampthill are away at Stotfold reserves on Saturday and Eaton Socon on Tuesday in a Division One cup clash.