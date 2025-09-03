Ampthill back to winning ways with midweek success over London Colney

Ampthill Town were back on the winning track after two league losses with a 1-0 home win over London Colney on Tuesday.

The Amps scored a second 1-0 success over the visitors, but the winning margin might have been greater with better finishing in the final third.

The Amps combined a solid defence with an enterprising attacking show which deserved more than the single goal winner.

The visitors threatened early on and went close from a corner before the Town rearguard tightened up.

Sam Holmes saw a chance go over from 12 yards and James Hatch had an opening created by James Lauder.

But Town finally found the target in the 38th minute when the keeper failed to deal with a centre from the left and Fred Knight was on hand to lash the ball home from 15 yards.

It was a similar story in the second half with James Hatch latching on to a through ball on 50 minutes and turning to fire just over.

James Lauder was just off target after a good move, but a penalty was refused when Lauder went down near the penalty area and Phil Draycott curled the free kick over.

Substitute Oscar Garner missed the best opportunity of the evening with only the keeper to beat while Hatch and Hunt were also denied in the closing minutes.

Although London Colney never gave up looking for a leveller, they were well marshalled by Town's defence while the Amps would have won by more on another day with better luck in front of goal.

But it was vital to get a win under their belts at the start of a busy month and Town next go to Irchester on Saturday, having lost to them twice last year while they booked a play off place.

Ampthill's league form had dipped like the Summer sunshine and on Saturday they had gone down 2-0 at high flying Eaton Socon.

The hosts did the double over Town last year and now lie third after winning all their five games.

The Amps made a bright start, despite being forced into changes after their Vase win at Buckingham and were without key men in Gareth Hunt and Danio Brown.

They had the better of the early exchanges without creating too much, although Sam Holmes might have done better with their best opening but lost control when he was about to shoot.

Eaton Socon began to test the away back line and their wingers proved dangerous as they built up a two goal lead before the break through Jake Alderson and Hayden Armiger.

Town had to reshuffle at the interval due to injuries, but again they took the game to Eaton Socon in the second period without testing the home keeper too much.

It was Ampthill's second league loss of the season either side of the Vase win at Buckingham and they need to pick up points in a busy September.