Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

They came from behind with all the goals coming in the second half and teenager Shea Greene grabbing both goals late on.

The Amps had several opening in the first period with Sam Holmes and Lawrence Taylor both being denied by the keeper and Town should have gone in ahead at the break.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Holmes had to retire early in the second half with a knock and the hosts then took the lead on 65 minutes after a raid down the left.

Ampthill - back to winning ways.

But Town showed some character and took the game to Rushden.

Shea Greene finally forced his way through the home defence 10 minutes from time to clinch the leveller, and in the final minutes the hosts failed to get a corner away and he smashed in the winner from close range for a much needed victory.